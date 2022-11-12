PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Three Central Illinois football teams will be headed to their respective Final Fours after wins on Saturday.

Ridgeview-Lexington is back for the second year in a row after dismantling Tuscola 41-6. Tri-Valley took down Knoxville in record-breaking fashion and Peoria High won on the road against Mascoutah.

Pekin hosted a state quarterfinal for the first time in the program’s 130 year history and faced off against Lake Zurich.

They led most of the way and despite scoring a touchdown in the final seven seconds, the Dragons fell 29-27 to see their magical season end.

Prairie Central was shut out at home 14-0 and 15-seed Olympia saw their Cinderella run come to an end at the hands of Williamsville.