PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Four girls basketball teams in Central Illinois will be playing Monday for spots in the Final Four and a trip to Normal for the state tournament.

Peoria High is in a 3A quarterfinal in Pontiac where they’ll take on Marion Catholic out of Chicago Heights. The game will be at Pontiac High School with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

It means a lot you know. It’s one of the biggest goals of the year. Even just to get there would be amazing, an amazing feeling. And really just what I’m looking forward to now. Aaliyah Guyton, Peoria High Guard

In 2A, Central Illinois has two teams remaining in the Elite 8: Fieldcrest and Dee-Mack, with two different backgrounds going into their respective matchups.

The Fieldcrest Knights will be playing for their second straight trip to the Final Four when they play against Chicago Noble/Butler in Peotone. The team has had high expectations all season to get back to the state tournament.

Coming into this with a lot of expectations I think but I think we’ve done a good job keeping it cool, just playing our game. We just wanted it more and I think that’s what it comes down to. And we’re super excited to be in this position right now. Ashlyn May, Fieldcrest Senior

Meanwhile, the Dee-Mack Chiefs are in their first-ever Super Sectional in their matchup with No. 1-ranked Quincy Notre Dame. They’re hoping for a state tournament birth while also enjoying an unprecedented run through the playoffs.

You know just super excited I’m glad I get to be a part of this team. Dee-Mack doesn’t make a lot of runs so it feels great to be able to share this with the community. Just lucky to be a part of this team. We’re going to keep working and make it as far as we can Addi Swadinsky, Dee-Mack Senior and all-time leading scorer

In 1A, the Havana Ducks will play in Mt. Sterling against Okawville with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m.