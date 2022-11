PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line.

Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m.

Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m.

Olympia hosts Williamsville at 2:00 p.m.

Prairie Central hosts Tolono Unity at 2 p.m.

In the only all-Central Illinois matchup, Tri-Valley hosts Knoxville in Downs at 1:00 p.m.

Ridgeview-Lexington hosts Tuscola at 1:00 p.m.