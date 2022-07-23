WASHINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – Washington High School played host to a big 7-on-7 tournament Saturday. It gave local high school football players to have some non-contact competition.

Fall practice begins in just over two weeks so players looked at the event as a nice wrap-up to summer workouts with regular season games starting in a month.

“It’s really fun to be out here with my guys and compete with all these other great teams. I think it gets us ready for the season, or what it should be.” Marcus Griffin/Bloomington senior

“To me it gives us a chance to show what we’ve got before the season starts. Really show the passing game because we run the ball a lot. Here all we do is pass, so we have to show what we’ve got.” Kainon McQueary/Washington junior

We are looking for our receivers to be in the proper spacing. We are looking for our defense to get lined up correctly. We are looking for our defense to know what coverage they are in. And more importantly, we just go out and compete.” Jim Ulrich/Richwoods head coach

Practices begin August 8 with games starting the 26.