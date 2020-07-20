7th Annual MC Strong Whiffle Ball Tournament

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The annual MC Strong-Fox Lake whiffle ball tournament wrapped up Sunday in Hudson.

For the past seven years, this tournament has raised money and awareness of the MC Strong Foundation, named after former Normal West and Heartland College baseball player Michael Collins who was killed in a drunk driving accident in 20-14.

The tournament has grown from two teams to eight, and the games are streamed on YouTube. Most of the players are graduates from twin cities high schools.