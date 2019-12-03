A Memphis Homecoming For Brown, Thomas

Bradley senior Darrell Brown and freshman Antonio Thomas have had the December 3rd game at Memphis circled on their calendar for a while. Both of the Braves guards will return to where they played high school basketball: Memphis is home for Brown and Thomas.

“It means the world. A bunch of people that haven’t even seen me play a college basketball game will be there, like my grandma’s and stuff like that,” Brown said. “I mean, my parents of course will be there. Friends that I grew up with that I’ve known my whole life, that’s always great.”

“Knowing that a lot of my friends can’t come up here and see me play, so just have mostly all of my family and friends at this game, it’s meaning a lot to me,” said Thomas. “I’ve been waiting for this day since we knew we had the game.”

“It’s exciting for them, it’s something that I want to do for all my players is get them back home for their senior year,” said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle. “So to bring Darrell back home as a senior is very important and Antonio just has the luxury of being a freshman on Darrell’s senior year and he gets back home.”

For Darrell Brown, it’s not only a return to Memphis, but also a challenge against family. Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway is his Godfather.

“He taught me a bunch of stuff growing up, still talk to him. A friend, a father figure, stuff like that,” Brown said. “Just seeing him across the court and coaching the other team, it will be fun and it will be a great game.”

Brown and Thomas can’t wait to get home for a special homecoming they will never forget, and the Braves are hoping to make it even more memorable with a win over the nationally ranked Memphis Tigers.