PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Retired coach Charlie Thomas loves to run basketball leagues.

The former Woodruff High School coach started a men’s summer league last year at River City Athletic Club.

And he really wanted to add a women’s league.

“There hasn’t been a whole lot of (that) going on in this area,” Thomas said. “When Kara came up to me, she was so excited.”

Thomas is talking about Kara Caldwell, a former Washington High School player who saw the success of the men’s summer league last year. And wanted to duplicate that with a women’s league.

So she started asking around and recruiting players. She put the word out on social media.

And a four-team league for women over 18-years-old was born.

“It’s been years for most of us,” said Caldwell, a 2015 Washington grad. “Half the girls on my team have had kids. They’re doing their thing. It’s nice.

River City Athletic Club hosted the 10-week league, which just finished its first season. Teams played once-a-week, in games with officials, ten-minute quarters and a shot clock.

The players loved it. And they hope this is just the start.

“We never have anything for women to do,” said former Limestone standout Kierra Williams, who played in the River City league. “For us to get this all together is a great start. I hope it gets bigger.”

And that’s exactly the goal.

“It’s so new. There’s so much support for this women’s league,” Caldwell said. “I think it has nothing to do but grow.”

The person with the biggest smile might be Thomas, the league’s commissioner.

“We have four teams here now but we already have two more signed up for the next one,” said Thomas. “I’m excited. These girls are great.”