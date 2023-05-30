PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s a simple philosophy for Notre Dame’s Addie Jennetten.

See soccer ball, stop soccer ball.

“The goal every time is not to get scored on” Jennetten said with a smile. “As a goalie it’s what you want.”

Getting a shutout every game would be nearly impossible. But amazingly, the senior goal keeper and her Notre Dame defense has posted 18 shutouts in 23 games this season.

“It starts with Addie. She’s all-state this year,” said Notre Dame coach Ben Ralph. “She’s been phenomenal.”

The Irish blanked Geneseo, 4-0, in Friday’s sectional championship game. Notre Dame’s defense held the Leafs to just four shots on goal.

“She does really good things, she works very hard,” said Notre Dame senior defender Jane Geers. “I trust her very much. Lucky to have her back there.”

Jennetten loves low scores and not just in soccer. She was one of Notre Dame’s top golfers in her high school career.

And she believes the pressures of playing golf has helped her in pressure-packed soccer games.

“I think in golf, one thing I learned is hold to control your breathing, how to calm yourself down,” Jennetten said. “It helps when I’m in the goal. When I see a breakaway (by an opponent), I calm myself down. breathe slowly, take deep breaths. I have to calm myself down to make a save.

Notre Dame plays Lisle Benet Academy in a class 2A super-sectional Tuesday night in Washington.. The winner goes to state.

Jennetten is looking for her second trip to a state finals this school year. She lead the girls golf team to state in the fall.

“That would be so fun (playing at state),” Jennetten said. “We got fourth there in golf. If (soccer) can do better, we’d beat the golf team.”