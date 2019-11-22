Adam Miller Chooses Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. — Peoria native Adam Miller is staying home.

Miller, who started his high school basketball career at Manual and is now a top 30 recruit nationally, announced he will attend the University of Illinois on Thursday night. He chose the Illini over Arizona, Louisville and a host of other schools.

The 6-3 guard from Chicago Morgan Park High School did not sign a National Letter of Intent, however, so he won’t officially be in the fold until April. However, his commitment gives the Illini the top ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten in 2020.