Adam Miller Finally Signs with Illini

CHICAGO, Ill. — The wait is over.

Adam Miller, who committed to the University of Illinois in November, signed his National Letter of Intent with the Illini on Wednesday afternoon. Miller, who grew up in Peoria and played his first season of high school basketball at Manual, was voted Mr. Basketball as the top player in the state last week.

“The team is a perfect setting for me to be ready to begin my college career next year,” Miller said of the Illini. “So I’m ready for it. Like I said, I was 100 percent locked into Illinois. I wasn’t changing my decision.”

Illinois’ top player Ayo Dosunmu, a high school teammate of Miller’s at Chicago Morgan Park, announced he’s putting his name in the NBA draft earlier this month. Miller figures to slide into the spot vacated by Dosunmu, if the Illini sophomore doesn’t return to school.

Miller averaged 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists his senior season of prep basketball and is considered one of the top recruits in the nation.