Alec Peters Returns Home For First Youth Basketball Camp

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He remembers what it was like to have basketball camp as a kid.

And he didn’t want the kids in his hometown to miss out on camp even in a pandemic. So Washington’s Alec Peters says he worked as hard as he could to make sure his first youth basketball camp in his hometown could run smoothly.

Even in a summer of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve done everything to convince the people in Washington that we’ll do everything we can to put the campers health and safety first,” Peters said. “We want to give these kids an opportunity to get into the gym, we want to see sweat dripping on the floor, We want all that to happen again to have us all feel normal for a change.”

Peters was a star player at Washington High School and Valparaiso University before being selected by Phoenix in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft. He has played overseas in Russia and Turkey the past two seasons and has signed to play in Spain this season.

Peters’ three-day camp wraps up Thursday.