NORMAL, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — He had offers from Illinois, Wake Forest, Iowa State and Butler.

Ty Pence also had offers from Missouri Valley Conference rivals Bradley and Butler. But the 6-foot-6 guard from St. Joseph-Ogden High School chose Illinois State on Thursday.

The class 2A all-state player announced on Twitter he wants to be part of Ryan Pedon’s rebuild of the Redbird basketball program.

“I really felt like I was a priority there and that they really wanted me,” Pence told Brice Bement of WCIA-TV. “I really want to try sand turn around Illinois State basketball and I want to be part of that while Illinois State tries to turn it around.”

Pence, who averaged 23.5 points and 7.3 rebounds a game last season as a high school junior, is the third player in Pedon’s first recruiting class. He’ll sign his National Letter of Intent in November.