‘Always A Brave’ Rallies to Win TBT Opener, Illini Alumni Team Out

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBd/WYZZ) — Bradley’s alumni team put together a remarkable rally to win in the Basketball Tournament on Saturday night at Carver Arena.

‘Always A Brave’ trailed the Chicago Hoopville Warriors 66-50 with under four minutes to play. But put together a furious rally and win 75-73 behind 17 points and 13 rebounds from Marcellus Sommerville.

‘Always A Brave’ will play the Tennessee Underdawgs on Monday at 8 p.m. at Carver Arena. The Underdawgs were underdogs but beat second-seeded ‘House of ‘Paign,’ the University of Illinois alumni squad, 64-58.