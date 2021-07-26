Always A Brave Wins Monday, On To TBT’s Round of 16

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Darrell Brown felt right at home.

The 2020 Bradley grad scored 18 points to lead the BU alumni team into the round of 16 in the million dollar The Basketball Tournament. Brown’s performance helped ‘Always A Brave’ to a 70-50 win over the Jackson (Tenn.) Underdawgs in the second round of the Illinois Regional at Carver Arena on Monday.

‘Always A Brave’ will play a the Syracuse alumni squad, ‘Boeheim’s Army,’ on Wednesday at 8 p.m. for the right to advance to the tournament’s final eight in Dayton, Ohio. ‘Boeheim’s Army’ won its second round game, 68-62, over Heartfire.

‘Always A Brave’ had a one-point halftime lead but blew the game open in the second half, outscoring the Underdawgs, 21-6 in the fourth quarter. Patrick O’Bryant scored nine points, while Tony Bennett and Nate Kennell added eight points each for the winners.