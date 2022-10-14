NORMAL, ,Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State starting quarterback Zack Annexstad is in his first year with the Redbirds.

And he’s loving every minute it, partly because he’s playing with his brother again.

“We played in the backyard together, in high school together, at Minnesota together and nowhere her together,” Zack Annexstad said. “There’s nothing like it.”

Zack and Brock Annexstad are transfers from Minnesota. Zack hasn’t played regularly in a couple of years and Brock was mainly just a special teams player with the Gophers.

Zack’s the quarterback, he’s a junior.

Brock is a busy senior, returning punts, holding for kickers and catching passes from his brother as a wide receiver.

“We’ve been on all the same teams growing up,” Brock Annexstad said. “It’s really to have one more year to go out there. He can throw it and I can catch it.”

Zack came to ISU first, in January. Brock followed in the summer.

The brothers say it’s been a great transition and a great decision to play one more season of college football together.

“It’s a thing where I had an excellent opportunity to come down here and play ball with him on a team that we think can win a championship,” Brock Annexstad said.

His brother agrees.

“I’m blessed to have him here, really lucky,” said Zack Annexstad. “Not many people say they can play college football with their brother. It’s really special.”

ISU hosts South Dakota for Homecoming on Saturday at 2 p.m.