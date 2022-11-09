PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high schools produced a bumper crop of Division I athletic signings on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA fall signing period.

Washington had four athletes sign Div. I letters: Claire McDougall (Bradley women’s basketball), Mitch Coughlon (Bradley soccer) , Kannon Webster (Illinois wrestling) and Blake Hinrichsen (Cal Poly wrestling). Also, Washington senior volleyball standout signed with NAIA University of the Cumberlands.

Normal West announced three Div. I signings: Sydney Sennett (Morehead State volleyball), Owen Senn (DePaul soccer) and Jesse Courtney (Illinois State baseball). U-High all-state volleyball player signed with the University of Illinois.

IVC seniors Kenna Wollard (Purdue volleyball) and Katie Petran (Butler softball) signed Div. I scholarships Wednesday. Bloomington’s Adison Worthman (Missouri baseball) and Normal Community’s Lexi Corcoran (Maine softball) did the same.

Metamora announced four signings on Wednesday: Katy Ramage (Northern Illinois softball), Victoria Hall (University of Incarnate Word volleyball), Mia Querciagross (Trinity Christian College volleyball) and Ella Stivers (Aurora University volleyball).

At Eureka, Slater Wilcox signed to play baseball at Eastern Illinois University and Ellie Cahill signed with Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball.

Also at Bloomington, seniors Kaitlin Mitchell (North Central soccer) and Chanler Taylor (Concordia University of Wisconsin hockey) made their college commitments.