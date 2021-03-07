Area Coach Earns 500th Win, Boys Soccer Season Set To Begin

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s the final week of the high school basketball season, with the last games of the year must be completed by Saturday, March 13.

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian head coach Rick Owens hit a big milestone last week, as he won his 500th career game as a coach Tuesday night. 500 wins amassed over 33 different seasons for Owens, who has been coaching on and off since 1973. He says the wins are nice, but it’s just been a blessing to have coached for this long.

“I’ve been blessed to be able to do it for a long time,” Owens said. “The idea, I’ve thought of it a lot these last couple of weeks and it gets to the idea of staying with something, percerviering. Being at Cornerstone Christian Academy has allowed me to put my faith together with my basketball. I believe it’s what God has called me to do. I’m 70 now so I don’t know how many more years, but it really has allowed me to put my faith into action.”

Meanwhile, the boys high school soccer returns in the state this week. Many programs will play their first games of the spring season Tuesday.

There won’t be a state tournament and the schedule is shorter than it typically is in the fall.While that’s less than ideal, coaches are just happy that their players are getting a chance to compete on the pitch this year.

“Our season got shortened a little bit, we don’t have a state tournament but there is a big positive: and that’s these boys, especially our seniors are going to get an opportunity to play games this spring,” Notre Dame soccer coach Mike Bare said. “We packed the schedule with games, these kids are just itching to play.”

“You think about their junior year, they get sent home and not knowing what their senior year is going to look like,” Dunlap soccer coach Allan Hansen said. “So for them its huge, they just get to play with their teammates one last time and grateful that they get those opportunities.”

The boys soccer season will end April 17.