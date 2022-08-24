PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school basketball coaches appear ready to embrace ashot clock.

Even if it’s only for a few games this season.

“Every one of my coaches wants it. Every coach I have spoken to wants it,” said Notre Dame boys basketball coach Tom Lacher. “It’s just the way the game is going, the way the game is played at every other level except ours.”

The Illinois High School Association board of directors approved experimental use of shot clocks on Tuesday. Teams apply for IHSA approval and then can use them for regular season tournaments and shootouts.

The IHSA says it wants to gather information on how shot clocks impact game play, game management and school finances.

“I think we need to get ready. I think it’s a step in the right direction,” said Lacher. “I think we need the shot clock.”

The IHSA says it sent a survey about shot clocks to coaches and administrators last year.

“(The results) made it very clear that our membership wasn’t ready to implement the shot clock at the juncture,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement.

So the IHSA is willing to allow limited use of shot clocks in boys and girls basketball this year as a trial run.

“I know change is scary. I know when they put the three-point line in everybody was nervous. But it worked out,” said Washington girls basketball coach Kim Barth. “There’s a lot of stuff to unpack yo get it figured out. But I think if I was writing the rules, I would say let’s do it.”

The biggest issues to implementing a shot clock appear to be cost and identifying how will run it on game nights. Morton athletics director Scott Jones says he priced shot clocks Wednesday morning and pegged the cost between $2,000-5,000, depending on if they are portable or permanent.

Jones says he is preparing to use shot clocks for his girls basketball season-opening tournament in November if the participating teams want to use them.

“How do we look at implementing this? How can we be ahead of the curve to make sure our coaches are prepared?” And our programs, our facilities and our kids?” said Jones. “This changes the game dramatically.”