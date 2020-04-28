Area Coaches Finding it Hard to Do Their Jobs Remotely

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eleven years after coaching his last high school game at Tremont, Jim Workman was all set to come out of retirement and coach the Turks this season.

Then the coronavirus outbreak hit. Games were postponed, practices canceled, school buildings closed.

“It’s been hugely disappointing,” Workman said. “I’m more disappointed than I thought I would be.”

Now he and other spring sports coaches are coaching their teams through e-mails and group chats. They’re hoping their players are still working out and trying to make the best of being quarantined at home.

Away from their teams.

“My assistant coaches did an en excellent job of sending workouts to their groups,” said Dunlap boys track coach Chris Friedman. “Obviously, it becomes the responsibility of the kids.”

Some teams, like the Elmwood High School football team, are putting together videos to keep the players accountable for their workouts. Players record their workouts and send them into their coaches.

But veteran coaches realize it’s hard for their players to be motivated without teammates and coaches around.

“Some of my players are showing me their kicks but, in the end, you can only do that so much,” said Metamora girls soccer coach Danny Driscoll.

Coaching from a distance is harder than it sounds.

“What I said right before we were done (practicing together) is ‘Hey, you control what you can control,” Friedman added. “What you can control is your effort, your responsibility to what it is you’re doing and your dedication to this. And your attitude.”

When the Illinois High School Association officially canceled the sports season March 21, it said it would allow spring teams to play some games in the summer if state government and health officials deem it safe to do so. But coaches are finding it hard to keep some athletes motivated if they feel there is only a slight chance they’ll be reunited with their teams for a game in two months.

“You’re coaching emotions. That is what you’re coaching now,” Workman said. “Trying to keep (student-athletes) into buying in and think positively that there will be, possibly, one more time to step out there and play.”

Obviously, athletes aren’t the only ones hoping they can someday return to their teams. Coaches are hoping too.