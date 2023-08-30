EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brett Kelley is heading to Denver this weekend to see one of his former players play in the big leagues this weekend.

The Illinois Central College coach is excited to Mason McCoy play for the Toronto. The Blue Jays called-up the former ICC star infielder on Tuesday.

“It’s his competitiveness and his burning desire,” Kelley said about McCoy. “Maybe he feels he has been slighted along the way. He doesn’t have the prototypical shortstop build. He’s the grinder.”

McCoy struck out in his only plate appearance Wednesday. He won in his big league debut as the Jays beat Washington, 7-0.

The 5-foot-11 McCoy is was part of a trade that sent him from Seattle to Toronto this summer. He’s making his big league debut at the age of 28.

“He finds a way to be the best player he can be with what he is given and that’s what sets him apart,” Kelley said.

After McCoy played at ICC, he transferred to Iowa. He was drafted by Baltimore after his college career.

He was a star high school player at Washington.

“He was probably the best player I’ve ever coached. As a junior he batted .563 and didn’t make all-state. He got the all-state snub, as a junior,” said Washington baseball coach Kyle Wisher. “But he had all the tools. He could play defense. He’s always been able to hit. He’s just an all-around great player.”

The Blue Jays travel to Colorado for a three-game series this weekend.