Area College Signings for Nov. 13, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. — Several area student-athletes signed college scholarship letters on the first day of the 2019 fall signing period.

Morton’s Lindsey Dullard signed with Alabama-Birmingham women’s basketball.

Notre Dame had three seniors sign National Letters of Intent: Noah Madrigal (Marquette soccer), Emma Crowley (Illinois-Chicago softball) and Tristan Daugherty (University at Buffalo wrestling).

Illini Bluffs softball players Hanna Hicks (Illinois State) and Makayla Ellison (Spoon River College) signed their letters Wednesday.

U-High had six baseball players commit to play in college : Jack Feely (Central Michigan) Jackson Blemler (Parkland Community College), Caleb Gross for Baseball (Cedarville University), Jackson Powell (University of South Carolina – Upstate), Brendan Tupper (Parkland Community College) and Drew Ziebarth (Illinois Wesleyan).

Metamora swimmer Justin Alderson signed with Georgia Tech. And three Redbird softball players announced their college commitments: Madisson Benson with Carl Sandburg), Isabella Revallo with Monmouth College and Becca Johnson with Wisconsin-Lutheran.