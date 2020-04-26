Area Football Products Sign With NFL Teams

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- He doesn't mind waiting until the final day of the NFL Draft because he's been waiting for this chance his whole life.

Peoria High School grad Lacale London will be clutching his phone and watching TV Saturday, hoping his name is called on the final day of the NFL Draft. The 6-5, 300-pound defensive tackle from Western Illinois University worked out for several teams over the past few months and is excited to prove he can play pro football.