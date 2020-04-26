Area Football Products Sign With NFL Teams

PEORIA, Ill. — The 2020 NFL Draft completed Saturday night, but the transactions were just getting started. Three area football products sign undrafted free agent contracts with NFL teams after the draft completed. Here is a list of the signings:
- Western Illinois defensive lineman and Peoria High product LaCale London signs with the Chicago Bears.
- ISU All-American running back James Robinson signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- ISU All-American safety Luther Kirk signs with the Dallas Cowboys.