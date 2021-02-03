Area Football Signings for Feb. 3, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school football players signed their college commitment letters on Wednesday, the first day of the February signing period.

Here’s a list of the area football players who signed, as announced by their schools: Washington’s Timmy Malinowski (Pittsburgh State), Dunlap’s Mitchell Gore (Truman State), Bloomington’s Jacob Sanchez (Loras College) and Tre Jenkins (McKendree University) and Peoria High’s Darius Thomas (Nebraska-Kearney), Austin Williams (McKendree University) and Trevon Turner (Iowa Central Community College).

