Area Football Teams Working Out From Home

PEORIA, Ill. — Football season may be months away, but area programs are working hard to stay connected and improve as a team. Peoria High and Normal Community are asking their players to take videos of their workouts and send them in to the coaches.

“And when we get the kids to send us in a workout that they are doing at home, send us in a 10-15 second video,” Normal Community football coach Jason Drengwitz said. “We got a ton of videos from guys.”

“We’re encouraging the kids to get out when its nice like this and workout and you can still do it by yourself,” Peoria High football coach Tim Thornton said. “The kids have done a great job of sending videos to us, just for accountability. Holding themselves accountable, holding each other accountable.”

With schools out of session, coach Drengwitz and Thornton both admit it is tough to not see their players and students throughout the course of the day. These at home workouts through videos are a way for them to build as a team.

“It’s just getting them out and doing something and maybe breaking up the boredom of the day later in the afternoon to do something fun,” Drengwitz said. “Finding ways to keep everybody connected and do something funny so we all feel like we are in it for a common purpose.”

Without athletic competitions taking place and no formal practices, the central Illinois sports community is still finding ways to improve from home. Taking a negative and turning it into an opportunity is something that makes us central Illinois proud.

“The sports community, without sports, is showing how to be leaders and how to do things the right way. And again, I just think that’s a testament to what high school and college sports are all about,” Thornton said. “Don’t let this be an excuse, but let it be an opportunity to fight through some adversity and come through better on the other side.”