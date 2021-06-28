Area Girls Hold Their Own in First Round of State Farm Youth Classic

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — U-High junior Reagan Kennedy shot a 1-over-73 at Prairie Vista to take the lead after one round of the State Farm Youth Classic on Monday.

Kennedy leads a talented group in 7G, the top high school girls girls division in the tournament, which is back after last summer’s Classic was canceled due to COVID-19. Kennedy has a one-shot lead over three players, Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock, Eureka’s Allison Pacocha and Jacksonville’s Addie Dobson, who all shot 74.

Jacksonville’s Brady Kaufmann and Darien’s Williams Grieser share the lead in 7B, the top high school boys division, after shooting 71’s at The Den. The two-day tournament featuring players ages 3-22 is being played on six golf courses in the Twin Cities.

Justin McCoy of Webster University shot a 72 at Weibring Golf Club and leads the collegiate male division by a shot over three players, including Illinois Wesleyan’s Robert Beaubien.

Chatham’s Madison Humke, a Northern Iowa golfer, shot a 75 at Weibring to lead the collegiate women’s division by a shot over IWU’s Emma Thurman.