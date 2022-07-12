PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There are three-way ties for the lead after the first round of the Renewal by Anderson Junior Open at Pekin Country Club on Tuesday.

Winnetka’s John Creamean, Clarendon Hills’ Jack Inabit and Trip Sanfelippo of Wildwood, Missouri fired 3-under-69’s and share the lead of the American Junior Golf Association event. Three local players: Peoria’s Weston Walker, Pekin’s Carter Stevenson and Roanoke’s DJ Normal each shot 73 in the opening round.

Rockford’s Ella Goldberg, Orlando’s Junyuan Zhang and Macie Brown of Mt. Washington, Kentucky share the first round lead in the girls division after each carded a 69.

Peoria’s Ella Coulter shot a 74 and Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock an 81. The 54-hole tournament continues Wednesday.