Area Players Compete on Final Day of DA Points AJGA Junior Open

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ryan Plodkowski of San Diego and Mattison Frank of Peoria, Arizona won titles at the D.A. Points American Junior Golf Association Junior Open at Perkin Country Club on Thursday.

Plodkowski shot a final round 64 to leap into first and win by boys division by a stroke over Jackson Brimfield of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Plodkowski finished the 54-hole event at 10-under-par.

Frank fired a 1-under 71 to win the girls division by a stroke over hard-charging Faith Johnson of Evansville, Indiana who shot a 7-under 65 in the final round. Frank’s three-day total of 213 was 3-under-par,.

Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock finished eighth in the girls division after a final round 76. Her final score was 7-over-par.

Peoria’s Weston Walker finished tied for 20th in the boys division at 2-over-par. He shot a 75 Thursday.

Carter Stevenson of Marquette Heights carded a 1-under 71 in his final round and finished 26th. His three-day total of 219 was 3-over-par.

Bloomington’s TJ Barger, a University of Illinois recruit, shot a final round 74 and finished 4-over-par for the Junior Open. He was tied for 27th.