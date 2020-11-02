Area Players Want A Prep Basketball Season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Offseason contact days for high school basketball teams wrapped up October 30. State government leaders don’t believe it is safe enough for teams to play this winter, while the IHSA believes there s away games can be played safely.

But what do area girls basketball players think about a possible season during a pandemic?

“Obviously I’ve been a bit confused, I don’t know what’s going to happen with the season,” Morton junior Katie Krupa said. “I’m praying we have a season, I’m hoping we have a season, but this has been fun. I think if we take the right precautions, I think it can definetly be done. I mean, it’s being done in other states, so I’m just hoping we can figure some way out.”

“Some of the fall sports still happened, and even though basketball is a contact sport, I feel like the school system and the IHSA is getting a better understanding of where they are,” Richwoods junior Katy Wales said. “And I feel like there is hope for a season.”

“I mean, I’m just looking forward to any play,” Dunlap senior Gabby DiGiallonardo said. “Whether that’s in the spring or it’s now with masks, no masks, any opportunity is a good one. So just looking forward to a chance to play unlike the seniors in the spring season last year who didn’t get that chance.”

“Yeah, we stay positive,” Metamora sophomore Katy Ramage said. “Even if (Gov.) Pritzker says one thing, IHSA, I hope they always have our back because we all want to play and just have a good season.”

“I wanna dedicate as much time as I can to basketball, and just getting in the gym, whether we have to wear masks, whether we have to take our temperatures, it’s really important to me that we get this opportunity,” Washington sophomore Claire McDougall said. “It would definetly be a challenge, but I would play in masks, I would follow all of the restrictions just to get to play.”

The 2020-2021 high school sports season is scheduled to begin with practices on Nov. 16 and games on Nov. 30.