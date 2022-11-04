PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday could be a big day for area cross country teams.

Led by freshman Sophia Ramirez, Washington is one of the girls’ favorites in the class 2A race at Detweiller Park.

“I feel like we do deserve it,’ Ramirez said of the Panthers’ chances of winning a state trophy. “We work really hard, we have such hard practices. That’s what makes us really strong, It would be an awesome opportunity for us to medal or win state.”

The U-High boys are one of the favorites in the 1A race.

And sectional champion Morton has its eyes on a state trophy. The Potters have been state ranked all fall.

“We’ve just got to keep our heads up and keep on moving,” said Morton’s sectional champ Josh Weeks. “Rankings really don’t matter. Anything can happen at state.”

Eureka’s Charlie Bardwell is peaking at the right time. The senior enters his final race at Detweiller of a win at the Elmwood sectional last weekend.

“I remember running state my freshman year, being super excited. I want to go in with that same energy,” Bardwell said. “I’m hoping to compete, to do well hoping to get the team to do well, and have a great last race at Detweiller.”

The races start at 9 a.m. (class 1A girls) and run on the hour until 2 p.m.