NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Eclipse Select Central Illinois 15U girls soccer team is making quite a debut.

In its first year as a team, Eclipse Select has qualified for the United States Youth Soccer national tournament.

“We are kind of the underdogs, in a sense. Nobody knows who we are,” said Morton High School sophomore Addie Dea. “We are such a new team that we can come in, beat these teams and they’ll have no idea it’s coming.”

People may know who these girls are now. They take a 32-0-1 record to the national tournament in Orlando, Florida on July 19.

“It’s very exciting traveling together, knowing we’ve had a lot of accomplishments as a team,” said Bloomington High School sophomore Sosi Dadekian. “Especially for being a first-year team, it’s pretty cool.”

Eclipse Select Central Illinois won the Illinois State Cup and then the Midwest Regional Championship. The team did that last month in Indianapolis.

“We are making history for central Illinois,” said Richwoods High School sophomore Abby Cooley. “It shows that we can represent small towns that can come together and make a difference.”

The team is coached by Mike Matckovitch, who started Chicago Magic and was a national coach for the US Men’s Soccer Association. The team, which has players from the Peoria, Bloomington and Springfield areas, has been practicing at the grass fields at University High School and on the turf at the Corn Crib in Normal.

“It’s our first season,” said Notre Dame sophomore Alli Stickelmaier. “Just this one season we’ve had we’ve already created so many special bonds.”