Area Sports Advocates Rally, Saying “Let Us Play”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — An important day for high school football in the state of Illinois. There were no games played, but coaches and players gather in the state’s capitol in an attempt to bring all IHSA fall sports back immediately.

They call it the “Let Us Play” rally, as hundreds of people gather outside of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield to voice concern for a return to sports in Illinois.

With prep football being played in every state bordering Illinois, many believe that it’s time to allow parents, coaches and players the decision on whether or not they can compete, and take that decision out of the hands of state law makers.

“You know that if it was going bad in one of the neighboring states and they had to close a school, that would be national news, or if they had to shutdown a program, you haven’t heard anything like that,” Washington football coach Darrell Crouch said. “So just listen to it again, and just let parents make an informed choice, athletes make an informed choice. Coaches, we treat our kids like our own, we are going to take care of them just like I did when my son came through our program.”

As of now, the scheduled start for the 2020-2021 high school football season is March 2021.