Area Sports Roundup for April 10, 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois Wesleyan football team played its first and only home game of the season Saturday, picking up a 42-7 victory over North Park.

The Titans (2-1) hosted Senior Night at Tucci Stadium and gave the fans a lot to cheer for, jumping out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Elsewhere, Eureka College beat Rockford 48-29. The Red Devils improve to 2-2 on the season with the victory.

It was a historic day for Eureka head coach Kurt Barth, who coaches in his 116th game in charge of the Red Devils. That ties Ralph McKinzie for the most games coached in program history.

In high school volleyball, Metamora and Normal U-High picked up victories. Enjoy the highlights!