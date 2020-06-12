Area Stars Prepare for Kernels Collegiate League

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Kernels Collegiate League will offer college baseball players a chance to get meaningful games this summer. The league will play 30 seven-inning games over a span of five weeks in July and August.

“I think it’s just awesome for all of us to just get back out on the field,” Morehead State baseball player Peyton Dillingham said. “We got our season taken away, but a lot of guys are coming out in much better shape. They got an extra offseason, so it’s kind of a blessing in disguise.”

A majority of the rosters are made up of players at local universities or Intercity products. For the players from Bloomington-Normal, it’s an opportunity to play at a venue they are familiar with at the Corn Crib.

“I remember in high school we would always be over here on a Friday night against U-High and it was always fun, it got a little bit packed here,” Indiana baseball player McCade Brown said. “So being able to play at a place that you grew up watching games or getting the opportunity to play at again, it’s going to be fun.”

“Basically every game is going to be a home game for me no matter what. That’s going to be a big help and a big push for me,” Parkland baseball player CJ Lewis said. “It’s exciting, I’m really looking forward to it and getting out there and getting after it.”

Many of the players who will partake in the Kernels Collegiate League are from right here in the Twin Cities. They say it will be fun to rekindle some of those friendships and rivalries on the diamond.

“It’s really nice to be in the same dugout as a lot of the guys you’ve been playing against,” Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball player NIck Gilhaus said. “It’s kind of annoying when you’re playing against a lot of your friends who are really good. So it’s going to be amazing to have baseball right here in central Illinois with limited travel, get a lot of games in a limited amount of time and stay as safe as possible.”