PEORIA, ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They can’t win state championship in Illinois high school football this year because there are no playoffs.

But Princeville and Washington think they have the next best thing. A chance to finish the season as undefeated conference champs.

Princeville (5-0) needs a win at Annawan-Wethersfield Friday to accomplish the feat. Washington (5-0) seeks to finish an unbeaten season at rival Metamora on Friday.