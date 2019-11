PEORIA, Ill. — U-High and Illini Bluffs are satisfied with just making it to the state volleyball tournament.

The Pioneers, a third place team in class 3A in 2017, are eyeing a state championship this year. U-High will meet Joliet Catholic in the state semifinals Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Redbird Arena.

Illini Bluffs is making its first ever trip to the state finals. The Tigers bring a 39-1 record into Friday’s class 1A state semifinal against Norris City.