Area Wrestlers Bring Home ‘Unofficial’ Class 1A State Championships Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area wrestlers grabbed state titles at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association in Springfield Thursday.

Illini Bluffs sophomore Paul Ishikawa (126 pounds), El Paso-Gridley graduate Grant Sant Armor (182 pounds) and Tremont junior Cooper Wendling (195 pounds) finished their seasons with class 1A state titles.

The Illinois High School Association moved wrestling from the winter to the summer this year to try and save the season during the pandemic. However, the IHSA did not approve a state championship meet.

The IWCOA stepped in and planned state championship meets for girls and boys in place of the typical IHSA finals.