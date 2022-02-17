CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The state meet is back for wrestlers.

After missing out on state last year due to COVID concerns, wrestlers are back at the Illinois High School Association state meet at State Farm Center this weekend.

“Last year, we didn’t have an official state tournament,” said Tremont senior Cooper Wendling. “Now it’s time for me to prove I can earn an official state tournament title and put in the work. Prove who I am as a wrestler.”

State prelims begin Thursday with championship matches Saturday night.

“I definitely want to get down to the big show and show what I have again,” said Illini Bluffs junior Paul Ishikawa. “Maybe upset some people and show what I’ve got.”

Ishikawa, and Wendling were among the local wrestlers who advanced through Thursday’s preliminary round. Wending’s twin brother Lucas won his first state match for Tremont, as well.

Washington advanced five wrestlers to the state quarterfinals.