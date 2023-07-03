EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Dean Kendall was excited to play his first round of golf this year on Friday.

It’s appropriate his first round of the season was played around Independence Day because the WWII veteran is celebrating his 99th Fourth of July this week.

“I feel younger than 99. It’s not an age many people reach,” Kendall said before he teed off at Quail Meadows Golf Course. “The fact I’m luckier than all those people, I enjoy it.”

Kendall used to play golf two or three teams a week but now he cares for his 98-year-old wife Jenny so trips to the golf course are a bit more rare. The Manual High School grad was drafted shortly after graduation and was part of the D-Day Invasion.

“We went on shore form the English Channel, six days after D-Day, the 12th of June (1944),” said the army veteran. “We landed in Normandy on Omaha Beach.”

The Fourth of July has always been special for Kendall and his family. He had three brothers who also served in the military and for years his family wanted him to go on an Honor Flight to Washington.

He said he wasn’t ready to go to Washington. Until this spring when he and his daughter went on a Peoria Honor Flight.

“It was emotional for me and my dad,” said Kendall’s daughter Karen Cleeton who accompanied her father on the flight in May. “Everything was emotional. I didn’t think it would be so emotional. My dad was crying, I was crying.”

Kendall said he was moved by his visit to the nation’s capital. But he’d do it all again.

“I enjoyed the whole thing even though it was a long day,” Kendall said. “We’ enjoyed it and I’d do it all over again, if I had to.”

He says the timing was finally right to go to Washington and see the memorials. Just like it was finally time to get the golf clubs out again.

Just in time to celebrate his 99th Independence Day.