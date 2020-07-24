Athletes, Coaches Await IHSA Decision on Sports Schedules for School Year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — On the eve of the Illinois High School Association’s meeting with state officials, high school athletes are a little nervous.

They’d like to know the fate of their sports seasons soon. The IHSA is hoping to receive some direction from the Illinois Department of Public Health and State Board of Education on Friday.

The IHSA has a board meeting scheduled for July 29. It’s likely a decision will have to be made soon as fall sports practices are scheduled to begin Aug. 10.

“We still realize there’s going to be a season. So we are still excited about that,” Brimfield boys basketball coach Scott Carlson said. “Some sports may be more difficult, football for example.”

Nobody is really sure what will happen with high school sports in Illinois. Some states are postponed the start of the fall season by a month and others have pushed sports like football to the spring.

“If the state doesn’t let us do it until spring, there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Dee-Mack football senior Kyle Huff. “May as well just keep pushing through.”

The IHSA sent an email to athletic directors around the state Wednesday indicating it is prepared to delay the start of all sports until January, if that’s necessary to save sports for the school year.

Currently, high school teams are allowed limited practice time with coaches and are abiding by restrictions like social distancing and wearing masks.

“We would definitely be disappointed, especially after the couple weeks we’ve spent here trying to work through this whole mask-wearing business,” said Pekin volleyball senior Tess Cascia on not playing her sport in the fall. “But if we can have a season (anytime), that would be great.”