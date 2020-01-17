Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Back-up Goalie Shines in Rivermen Shootout Win

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. — Back-up goalie Ryland Pashovitz was front and center at Carver Arena Thursday night.

Pashovitz stopped all six Pensacola shots he faced in a shootout to lead the Peoria Rivermen to a 5-4 win. Peoria’s Jordan Ernst was the only player to score in the 12-player shootout.

Robin Hoglund scored six minutes into the third period as the Rivermen tied the game 4-4. Hogland relieved Peoria starter Eric Levine late in the second period after Levine surrendered three goals.

The same two teams play Friday and Sunday at Carver Arena.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story