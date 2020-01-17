Back-up Goalie Shines in Rivermen Shootout Win

PEORIA, Ill. — Back-up goalie Ryland Pashovitz was front and center at Carver Arena Thursday night.

Pashovitz stopped all six Pensacola shots he faced in a shootout to lead the Peoria Rivermen to a 5-4 win. Peoria’s Jordan Ernst was the only player to score in the 12-player shootout.

Robin Hoglund scored six minutes into the third period as the Rivermen tied the game 4-4. Hogland relieved Peoria starter Eric Levine late in the second period after Levine surrendered three goals.

The same two teams play Friday and Sunday at Carver Arena.