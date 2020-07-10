Barger Fires 64, Finishes Runner-Up at D.A Points Junior Open

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bloomington’s TJ Barger wasn’t sure if he could top his third place finish last week at an American Junior Golf Association tournament in Indiana.

He did. In sizzling fashion.

Barger made eight birdies on his way to a career best 64 in the final round of the D.A. Points Junior Open at Pekin Country Club Thursday. He was runner up in the event, two shots behind champion Richard Dou of Calgary of also shot a 64 and finished at -12 for the championship.

Barger birdied five of the first eight holes of his round and shot to the top of the leaderboard. For the week, Barger shot 72-70-64 and finished -10 at the 54-hole tournament.

Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock was the area’s top finisher in the girls division. She shot 72-76-77 (+9) for the week.

Britta Snyder of Ames, Iowa shot 70-70-69 (-7) to win the girls bracket by three shots. The third annual event, hosted by PGA Touring pro Points, was sponsored by Pekin Insurance and Unity Point Health.