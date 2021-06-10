Bases loaded and seats filled, Peoria Chiefs open Dozer Park to full capacity Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, Dozer Park will be fully loaded with Chiefs fans as the stadium moved to full capacity.

The change comes after Illinois moves to Phase 5, which allows businesses to operate without capacity restrictions. Despite the change, Dozer Park still encourages non-vaccinated fans to mask up when not eating or drinking.

At the start of the 2021 season, Dozer Park opened at 25% capacity, before moving to 60%. As the park is opening up fully, representatives hope to go back to business as usual.

“We look forward to welcoming fans back to the ballpark and welcoming back a sense of normalcy,” Chief Revenue Officer Ben Garrod said.

Those looking for ticket information can visit the Chief’s website.