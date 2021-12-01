Basketball Roundup for Dec. 1, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For the first time in the 114-year history of the Missouri Valley Conference, the men’s basketball season tips off on December 1.

That’s no problem for Bradley and Illinois State, who both pick up opening night home victories in thrilling fashion Wednesday night.

Bradley defeats Northern Iowa 71-69 thanks to a go-ahead layup from Terry Roberts in the final seconds of regulation. Roberts leads the Braves with 20 points in the victory.

It took overtime for Illinois State, but the same result. The Redbirds beat Missouri State 79-74 in OT, thanks to a late second half rally. Antonio Reeves leads ISU with 22 points.

In other college basketball action, the ISU women pick up a win while the Illinois Wesleyan men and women sweep a double header.

And in high school basketball, Peoria Christian beats Putnam County 46-31. Enjoy the highlights!