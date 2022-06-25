NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – With the NBA season now over, Normal native Keita Bates-Diop returned to his hometown Saturday for a yearly skills camp with young hoopers.

The San Antonio small forward was raising awareness and money for the need of Automatic Electronic Defibrillators (AEDs) in local basketball gyms.

His brother Kai collapsed during a U-High practice years ago, which was an experience that left Bates-Diop shaken.

“I just remember that it was a strange feeling. Because he was alive but didn’t know exactly what or why or if it was going to happen again or when the surgery was going to be. So it was a very unfair time, very scary time for me and my family.” Keita Bates-Diop, San Antonio Spurs Small Forward

Keita also said he believes an AED should not only be required in every gym, but also in various points around high schools, just in case of an emergency.