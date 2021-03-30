Bazzell Basketball a Family Affair in Fairbury

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This final season of high school basketball marked the final season Prairie Central’s Trey Bazzell played with all his buddies.

And his last one he’ll play for his father.

“We played in the backyard at my house to 21,” Trey Bazzell said. “Then fifth and sixth grade travel ball, he coached us.”

Trey became the school’s all-time scoring leader late in the season and now prepares for a college career at Illinois Wesleyan. It will be the first time years he won’t play for his father, Darin, who’s been Prairie Central’s varsity coach the past four years.

“It’s going to be different. My only experience coaching varsity basketball, he’s been on the team and in the huddle” Darin Bazzell said. “It’s going to be a little different. It wasn’t easy when he was a sophomore. We butted heads. It was a rough season for us.”

Trey has been coached by his father since was a third grader. He says this year, their final year together, a COVID season, has brought them closer together as father and son.

“At home a lot of heart to heart (talks). It was more emotional in practice this year, more emotion on games,” Trey Bazzell said. “With him being my dad, how much he cares about me. Not just basketball but life too.”

The season was short and it didn’t have a state series. Yet the Bazzell’s say it was their best one together.

“The thing about this year is we became closer,” Darin Bazzell admitted. “We always had a good father-son relationship. Now it’s even closer, that’s a blessing.”