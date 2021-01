NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State knocks off Bradley 71-56 in the first edition of the I-74 rivalry this season.

The Redbirds outscored the Braves 41-25 in the second half to snap a five-game losing streak against Bradley.

D.J. Horne led ISU with 23 points in the victory. Enjoy the highlights!