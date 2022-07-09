PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Beloit Sky Carp found their offense in the late innings Saturday night to pull away from the Peoria Chiefs in a 6-1 ballgame.

The game had started as a pitchers duel with the game entering the sixth still scoreless. The only real scoring chance prior to that for the Chiefs came in the second inning.

With two outs, Tyler Reichenborn had a single into left field to try and start a rally. Wade Stauss hit an infield dribbler which bounced off the second baseman into shallow right field.

Reichenborn was thrown out at the plate after trying to take advantage of the Sky Carp error.

In the sixth, the Sky Carp put up a four spot with three of the runs coming off two homers. The Chiefs answered with a run of their own in the bottom half to make it 4-1.

Beloit added insurance runs in the eighth off an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. They close out the series on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.