PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Two-time World Series winner Ben Zobrist headlined the 2023 class of the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame.

“To be honored with all these inductees and the others who were here tonight, you start realizing all the people who inspired you. I had a chance to thank some people who were important to me. A very cool time to be able to come back.”

Ben Zobrist, Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame Inductee