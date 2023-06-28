NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lots of chatter.

That’s the way to describe most rounds of golf with Reagan Kennedy and Allison Pacocha. The best friends have been playing together for about a dozen years.

“We (first) played the Youth Classic at the Links. We got a picture together,” Kennedy said. “We’ve been playing a very long time together.”

Youth golf brought them together but as as they’ve gotten older, schedules have tried to keep them apart.

Pacocha, a former Eureka High School star, plays at Bradley. Kennedy, a former U-High star from Bloomington, is headed to ISU. They think playing for conference rivals will actually keep their strong friendship alive.

“I think last year, Bradley and ISU were together six or seven of the ten tournaments,” said Pacocha, who’s heading into her sophomore year at BU. “So seeing Reagan there, since we don’t see each other as often as we should, will be great.”

Kennedy as an incoming freshman at Illinois State.

“It’s going to e more competitive,” Kennedy said. “But in the end, we’re still going to talk.”

The two pals say they have no idea how many rounds of golf they’ve played together over the years. But they had a first this week when paired together at the State Farm Youth Classic on Monday.

On the 17th hole at Weibring Golf Club, one best friend helped another best friend down into a water hazard to hit a shot. Kennedy’s ball was dry but in the mud.

“She said, I think it’d be super cool if you hit it,” Kennedy said.

Was it playable?

“I said, ‘maybe it’ll work out, it’s up to you.’ I told her I’d hit it,” Pacocha said. “I said I’d help out, I’ll get your club for you.'”

So with the help of Pacocha, Kennedy climbed down into the pond. The water level is low due to a dry summer in central Illinois.

Pacocha handed her a club and Kennedy gave it a whack. And the ball went into some rocks a few feet away so she had to climb out and take a penalty.

The shot didn’t exactly work out but the friends say the episode is a picture of their friendship.

“I’m sad it didn’t work out,” Pacocha said with a smile. “It was a fun moment. I know we’ll remember that.”