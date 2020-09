CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- IVC junior Elaine Grant won the Illini Prairie Conference golf tournament in style, shooting a four under 68 and taking medalist honors by six strokes against a competitive field. But it was one of the few times this fall that she has played against girls.

"I've been playing with the boys team and I have great relationships with all of them and they pump me up, I pump them up, overall its a good team balance," Grant said.